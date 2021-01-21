Pilot woman pleads guilty to grand larceny and embezzlement

A Pilot woman admitted guilt in Floyd County Circuit Court Tuesday for stealing and embezzling more than $6,000 from Parent-Teachers Association at Check Elementary School in 2019.
Tina Wooten Alley entered guilty pleas to felony charges of grand larceny and embezzlement, but her attorney asked Judge Mike Fleenor to delay a guilty verdict under after a pre-sentencing report comes back with a hope the judge might consider reducing her felonies to misdemeanors which could reduce the 20-plus years she’s facing in prison.
Judge Fleenor delayed the conviction declaration.
Wooten’s attorney, Kristopher Olin, admitted the request was unusual but told the judge that there could be “extenuating circumstances” to consider such a reduction.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom told the judge that Alley had a debit card for the bank checking account to make authorized purchases for the group, but said a pattern of suspicious purchases at places like Food Lion and other places aroused suspicions and she sheriff’s department was called in.
Investigators found $6,028 in charges and when they confronted Alley, she admitted to using the card for expenses for her family, saying they were facing “difficult financial” conditions.
A county grand jury indicted Alley on the two felonies on Jan. 7, 2020, but a trial was delayed three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then continuances for a plea.
Branscom said he was “willing to listen” to what Olin and Alley might present at the April sentencing hearing but feels the charges should remain felonies.
Alley remains free on bond until then.
In another hearing Tuesday, the father of Richard Earl Shelton, currently serving a life sentence for multiple convictions for rape in 2015, wants to see selected images of his son’s interrogation by former Chief Investigator Jeff Dalton.
Richard Earl Shelton Sr. told the court that he believes that the images, either the video or selected screen grabs, would show injuries on his son’s arms that would contradict the investigator’s testimony in court.
Branscom told Judge Fleenor that he was opposed to Shelton’s request but said he would search the files and the video to see if any shots would show any injuries on the son’s arms.
“If we find such images, we will share them with Mr. Shelton,” he said.
Jude Fleenor continued the matter until Branscom reports back.
In probation violations heard by the judge last week on Jan. 12:
- Shannon Martin Yopp was given nine months with two years and three months remaining on probation for violating his probation on drug convictions.
- In a second hearing, William Lester Nixon of Dublin was given the same sentence for violating on his conviction for drug possession.
- Ryan Matthew Schoonover of Pilot was declared guilty for violating his probation on similar drug convictions but received a jail sentence of six months with three months on probation.