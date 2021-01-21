Pilot woman pleads guilty to grand larceny and embezzlement

A Pilot woman admitted guilt in Floyd County Circuit Court Tuesday for stealing and embezzling more than $6,000 from Parent-Teachers Association at Check Elementary School in 2019.

Tina Wooten Alley entered guilty pleas to felony charges of grand larceny and embezzlement, but her attorney asked Judge Mike Fleenor to delay a guilty verdict under after a pre-sentencing report comes back with a hope the judge might consider reducing her felonies to misdemeanors which could reduce the 20-plus years she’s facing in prison.

Judge Fleenor delayed the conviction declaration.

Wooten’s attorney, Kristopher Olin, admitted the request was unusual but told the judge that there could be “extenuating circumstances” to consider such a reduction.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom told the judge that Alley had a debit card for the bank checking account to make authorized purchases for the group, but said a pattern of suspicious purchases at places like Food Lion and other places aroused suspicions and she sheriff’s department was called in.

Investigators found $6,028 in charges and when they confronted Alley, she admitted to using the card for expenses for her family, saying they were facing “difficult financial” conditions.