Mobile Library announces fall schedule

FLOYD — The Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library announced its Fall 2021 Mobile Library schedule this week, and stops include 18 different locations throughout Floyd and Montgomery counties.
Equipped with a variety of materials for checkout, public wifi, a laptop for patron use, a printer and friendly library staff, the mobile library can service most of your library needs on the go.
The following is the fall 2021 Mobile Library schedule for Floyd County as of Sept. 3:
- Town of Floyd — Sept.7, Sept. 28, Oct. 19, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7
- Plenty! from 11 a.m. until noon, Floyd Eco Village from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- Pilot — Sept. 23, Oct. 14, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2
- Pilot Post Office from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Copper Hill — Sept. 23, Oct. 14, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2
- Dollar General from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- Willis — Sept. 24, Oct. 15, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3
- Willis Village Mart from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- Indian Valley — Sept. 24, Oct. 15, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3
- Indian Valley Fire Department from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
A full schedule of locations is available at www.mfrl.org.
“We have received many positive responses to our new Mobile Library this summer,” said Clarissa Otey, library service specialist. “Patrons have enjoyed seeing it at both Heritage Day and NRV Touch-a-Truck. Children and teens were able to access library materials and participate in the Summer Reading Program from a library in their own backyard. The most rewarding part is establishing relationships with community members who may not be able to get to the library on their own. They look forward to seeing us regularly and are benefitting from the services that we can offer. As we continue with the mobile library, we can tailor our offering to their specific needs.”
The Mobile Library was purchased by Montgomery County, with funding from the 2020 federal CARES Act. Technology on the Mobile Library was enhanced by the generous support of the Floyd Library Endowment. Customization of the van for library use was completed by Mathews Specialty Vehicles of Greensboro.
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.mfrl.org or call (540) 382-6965.