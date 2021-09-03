Mobile Library announces fall schedule

“We have received many positive responses to our new Mobile Library this summer,” said Clarissa Otey, library service specialist. “Patrons have enjoyed seeing it at both Heritage Day and NRV Touch-a-Truck. Children and teens were able to access library materials and participate in the Summer Reading Program from a library in their own backyard. The most rewarding part is establishing relationships with community members who may not be able to get to the library on their own. They look forward to seeing us regularly and are benefitting from the services that we can offer. As we continue with the mobile library, we can tailor our offering to their specific needs.”