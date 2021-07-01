Floyd nonprofits among top earners for Give Local NRV

Sixteen Floyd nonprofits — and 95 throughout the New River Valley — participated in the annual Give Local NRV Day, which landed on June 23 and raised a total of $520,279 from more than 2,000 community members.

Participating nonprofits were categorized by the size of their annual budgets (small, medium or large), and each category listed the top 30 nonprofits by funds raised and number of unique donors.

Floyd-based organizations, the majority of which are medium-sized, placed high in their respective categories.

The sole Floyd-based large nonprofit that participated was Blue Mountain School, which raised $4,212 from 65 donors. The United Way of the New River Valley raised $18,430 from 50 donors, and Habitat for Humanity of the NRV raised $5,485 from 30 donors.

Springhouse Community School in Floyd raised the most money among medium nonprofits and had the highest number of unique donors with $83,417 and 375 donors.

Also medium-sized, The Floyd Center for the Arts had the second most money raised with $38,192, and placed third for most unique donors with 115. The June Bug Center placed fourth in funding raised with $14,469, and ninth in donors with 48. Plenty! placed seventh in funding with $12,557 and sixth in terms of donors with 69.