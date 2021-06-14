Buffs qualify for state track meet

APPOMATOX — The Floyd County track teams had 16 athletes at the Region C championships at Appomattox Thursday, June 10. The Buffaloes won two individual events as Mallorie Gardner took first with a career best in shot and Zoe Belshan took first in the 3200.
The first four finishers in each event qualified for state, while the first eight in each event contributed points to the team total. The Floyd girls finished 4th in the team standings and the boys finished 9th.
Girls’ results
100: 5. Jordan Benson 13.92; 6. Karisa Brown 14.08; 17. Rhylin Cooke 14.77
200: 3. Jordan Benson 28.81; 5. Karisa Brown 29.42; 17. Rhylin Cooke 31.42
400: 10. Emily Cox 1:15.15; 15. Grace Marroneh 1:17.37; 16. Abbey Baldwin 1:17.64
800: 8. Nicole Howell 2:50.76; 9. Isabella Landon 3:06.25
3200: 1. Zoe Belshan 12:55.19; 4. Larah Blevina 14:19.68
high jump: 5. Karisa Brown 4-2
long jump: 7. Karisa Brown 13-10
discus: 3. Breanna Torres 96-6 4; Mallore Gardner 88-9 1/2
shot: 1. Mallorie Gardner 34-4 ½; 4. Breanna Torres 27-1 1/2
4X400 relay: 2. Karisa Brown-Nicole Howell-Emily Cox-Jordan Benson 4:52.43
4X800 relay: 2. Larah Blevins-Isabella Landon-Nicle Howell-Zoe Belshan
Boys' results
100: 20. John West 13.75; 22. Kane Whitlock 15.24
200: 19. John West 27.76; 24. Kane Whitlock 31.29
400: 10. Lathom Barbieri 59.41; 16. Noah Zantom 1:04.45
800: 9. Andrew Martin 2:23.05; 10. Eion McPeak 2:24.49; 13. Isaac Pastrana 2:26.43
3200: 4. MIles Baldwin 10:53.96; 5. Garrett Weaver 11:05.96
long jump: 16. Lathom Barbieri 15-4 ½; 17. John West 15-1; 20. Kane Whitlock 11-5
4X400 relay: 4. Kwon Thompson-Latham Barbieri-Amdrew Martin-Forest Beegle 3:59.49
4X800 relay: 2. Miles Baldwin-Eion McPeak-Isaac Pastrana-Forest Beegle 8:59.19
The state meet will be held Saturday, June 19 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.