Joy Jammers session launches this week

FLOYD — Heart of the Child Music Education has been offering joyful, interactive group musical experiences for more than two decades to children from birth to 5 years old and their caregivers in Floyd at Country Store. A new six-week session will launch Aug. 6.

HCME has been raising Floyd County children with its social and emotional learning-based music program since it began. It still serves Floyd’s youngest members while watching its first students graduate from high school.

Offered in six-week sessions, the fun and developmentally appropriate classes foster a love of music while building foundational musical skills, safe connection, secure attachment and healthy community.

The first hour of a six-week session will take place on the deck of The Floyd Country Store from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Aug. 6, and at the same time for the next five Fridays. Dates are subject to cancellation or change pending teacher availability, inclement weather, illness, etc.

Classes are $12. Additional siblings are half price. Baby siblings under 6 months are free. Refunds will be made in the case of rain.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit www.handmademusicschool.com/shop/joy-jammers.