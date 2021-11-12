Toys for Tots launched for 2021

Toys for Tots donation boxes are at a number of locations in Floyd, and items can be donated for until Dec. 23. Donations made in Floyd will stay in Floyd and benefit local families this Christmas.

An annual initiative by the Marine Corps Reserve and League Detachment #1190 in Christiansburg, Toys for Tots donation boxes can be found at Floyd’s Dollar General and Family Dollar locations, as well as at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library.

New River Valley Local Coordinator Harold Ross noted he can also accept cash donations for volunteers to purchase items.

Last year, nearly 13,000 toys were collected for more than 4,000 Floyd County children. The 2021 season is the 16th Toys for Tots campaign in the NRV.

Online donations to the local chapter of Toys for Tots can be made at www.christiansburg-va.toysfortots.org, under “Donate Local.”

With questions, contact Ross at (540) 382-7085, and leave a message if necessary.