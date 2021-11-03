March wins district seat; Griffin voted into another term as mayor

Early Wednesday morning data from the Virginia Department of Elections shows victories of at least 10% in the three official races on the ballot, including a seat in the House of Delegates, county Board of Supervisors and Floyd County School Board.
Floyd’s Marie March (R) was elected to represent the 7th Legislative District in the Virginia House of Delegates over Derek Kitts (D) of Christiansburg.
Consisting of all of Floyd County and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties, March received a total of 21,070 votes across the district as of 9 a.m. Nov. 3, compared to Kitts’ 10,841.
March hosted family, friends and supporters for a watch party at Fatback Soul Shack, one of her restaurants, and thanked supporters after the results were in.
“Y’all have been heard, and you are the future of Virginia,” she stated online.
In Floyd, March received 5,074 votes to Kitts’ 2,360.
Incumbent Mayor Will Griffin was elected to serve the Town of Floyd for another four years, as were sitting Town Councilman Bruce Turner and Councilman Chris Bond. There were 35 write-in votes, according to the Department of Elections.
Griffin received a total of 164 votes, and Councilman Turner received 162. Councilman Bond received 142 votes to keep his seat on Council.
On the Floyd County Public School Board long-time Floyd educator Debbie Snellings was elected to represent the Courthouse District over Renee Metcalf, who has worked in several sectors of education, including starting her own homeschooling business.
Snellings netted 705 votes to Metcalf’s 575.
Gene Bishop was re-elected to represent the Indian Valley District for an additional term. Bishop received 1,168 votes.
Indian Valley’s Kalinda Bechtold secured a seat on the Floyd County Board of Supervisors beginning at the first of the year, and incumbent Courthouse District Supervisor Jerry Boothe was re-elected for another term on the Board.
Bechtold, unopposed on the official ballot, received 1,109 votes. Boothe defeated Floyd’s Jennifer Miller, co-owner of StoneHaven Bed and Breakfast.
Boothe received 733 votes, compared to Miller’s 551.
The Department of Elections states results will be certified on Nov. 15.
Find the results online at www.results.elections.virginia.gov/vaelections.