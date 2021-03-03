Oh, baby! Local couple hosts drive-by baby shower

“This is what a baby shower during COVID in February looks like,” said Rowan Chantal’s mom near the end of Rowan and Kaitlin Chantal’s two-hour drive-by baby shower. The couple is expecting their first baby, a son named Allister Ray, any day now.

Kaitlin’s mom, Judy Mills, initiated the shower and family members helped decorate the yard and porch for the occasion, complete with blue balloons and ribbons. Friends were invited to drive by, honk their horn in support of the soon-to-be parents, drop off a gift, chat a bit and receive a fun gift bag.

Rowan, a personal trainer and massage therapist, served up his Chantal Coffee Company artisan coffee, a product of his fledgling new small business that is based out of the couple’s home. Kaitlin, a dental hygienist, says she will continue working until the baby comes.

The drive-by baby shower was originally scheduled for Feb. 7 but was cancelled due to winter weather. The following Sunday, the weather was only partly improved, but the shower went on.

Some guests chose gifts from the couple’s baby registry and had them sent to their home before the shower.