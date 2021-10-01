Dared to dream: Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn to open

He managed the Hill Holler Stage at FloydFest from about 2008 until 2019, and when he discovered the Tuggles Gap business was for sale, in March 2021, he jumped at the opportunity to save the spot for community members.

“I had no idea how I was going to do it, but I knew it was something I needed to pursue,” he said Sept. 27. “Owning Tuggle's Gap is a dream I never really dared to dream, and I have to pinch myself sometimes to make sure it's all real… Our primary goal is to be a reliable establishment for Floyd and Patrick Counties and there are no shortcuts to doing things the proper way.”

Upon reopening, there will be a number of changes for visitors and customers to absorb, and a team of about 12 part- and full-time team members.

“First thing people will notice is the renovated front area that has been converted back to a shop with a new counter, hot coffee and biscuits in the morning, grab-n-go sandwiches/wraps/salads, and a select supply of retail goods for sale,” Bieneck said.

The opening of Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn is planned for mid-October and will be announced when a date and time is officially set.