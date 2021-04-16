Two candidates hope to flip delegate seat

FLOYD — Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers President Tara Orlando was the first Democratic candidate to announce her campaign to run for the Seventh District House seat at the end of February, even before incumbent Delegate Nick Rush (R) announced he would not run for re-election.
Orlando, who has been a Floyd resident for 20 years, is running on a number of large-scale issues that have been discussed nationally, including healthcare, affordable housing and jobs. Specifically, healthcare is “a great concern” because of COVID-19.
“Health care is a human right and 2020 highlighted the difference in health care showing the disparity between those with money and those without,” Orlando said.
Orlando is an entrepreneur and serves as president of Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers, “a nonprofit that assists legal asylum seekers who travel through our area to reach their sponsors or who have settled in Floyd County,” she explained. She worked for seven years as a court interpreter.
Being the grandmother of a 10-year-old and the great grandmother to four others inspired Orlando to run for the seat. “The future of future generations is at stake and time is of the essence,” she said. “I believe renewable energy and sustainable agricultural practices will help lead the way to a more prosperous future for our communities.”
If elected, Orlando plans to prioritize passing legislation that will prioritize the environment and remedy the area’s affordable housing deficit, which may include “tiny home communities,” she said. She said she will support small businesses, farms and local jobs, which highlight the Seventh District’s rural communities.
“Our land is very fertile, so we have the ability to produce enough food to feed ourselves and share with other communities,” Orlando said. “This is an extremely valuable resource that is slowly slipping away. I encourage more diversity in our crops and in value added products produced with these crops.”
She added that she will support wider broadband coverage as she “believes broadband internet is a necessity, not a luxury and will bring our region into the present where the internet sustains our economy.”
Her formal candidacy was filed on March 29, according to the VA Dems website, and Orlando hosted town hall events at Mockingbird Cafe on April 2 and Floyd Tire on April 11.
During the April 11 town hall, Orlando listed education, infrastructure and local transportation issues as the topics for questions during the event. Orlando said that, with the progression of the 21st century, there should be an easier way to get around the area.
“Mass transit,” she said, including the railroad expansion in Blacksburg or “something like electric trollies,” would allow for more visitors to the area.
Orlando also spoke on the current healthcare system, telling the gathered group that she currently has a broken shoulder due to a fall in January that has only been treated with physical therapy at the insistence of her insurance company. They recently approved an MRI that revealed the break in her shoulder.
Town halls are uploaded to Orlando’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFm_42YKfepomO9vhf9RpDw. Her campaign website is located at https://www.taraorlando.com.
Orlando’s opponent for the Seventh District Democratic nomination is Derek Kitts of Christiansburg. Kitts is a veteran with two Bronze stars and a Purple Heart, small business owner and middle school athletics coach.
A large portion of Kitts’ campaign is based on using his leadership skills as a strong voice for Southwest Virginians in Richmond regarding regional transportation, broadband access and “better living standards,” according to his campaign website.
Kitts hosted a Facebook Live stream on April 10 for a virtual “meet the candidate” forum.
Kitts is a southwest Virginia native, married to Kim, with two daughters, Kristen and Jasmine. One is stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army, Kitts said Saturday, and one is going to college, “planning to commission.” He decided to run for the state seat because “service is a large part of my life and a large part of my personality.”
Kitts said, “any office like this is something bigger than yourself,” noting that he wants to represent everyone in District 7, especially those that have been heavily impacted during the pandemic.
Specifically for Floyd County, Kitts explained how three of his values could help bring new businesses to the area. Education, infrastructure and jobs are connected to one another, he said, adding that, if elected, he would work to reform the education formula to “better support teachers.” Teachers earning a higher wage with more opportunities — such as tuition forgiveness programs — would be less likely to leave southwestern Virginia for places with those incentives, such as northern Virginia.
Kitts said he would also prioritize improving “very dangerous” roads like Route 8. “I understand Floyd and the rural atmosphere, but we need to be able to at least make it safer to travel back and forth along Route 8,” he said, mentioning the possibility of expanding it to four lanes.
While several studies have been conducted by the Virginia Department of Transportation along Route 8, no improvement projects have launched recently, which Kitts brought up. Once the infrastructure is in place for easier travel, he said, broadband expansion would be easier and businesses would have more customers.
During the question and answer period of the live stream, Kitts fielded questions revolving around workers’ rights (“Right to Work needs to be repealed”; “We need to prioritize our workers”), increasing business opportunities by showcasing the natural beauty of the area, mental health and gun control.
“I believe in sensible gun laws, and sensible gun ownership,” Kitts said, adding that he is a gun owner, and “it’s something I believe in." Safety, training and background checks must be “the foundation for gun legislation.”
More information about Kitts can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/Kitts4Delegate and https://kitts4delegate.com.
Kitts and Orlando will be included on the statewide June 8 Democratic Primary ballot, which will also determine the Democratic state candidates for Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Floyd County citizens can vote at the regular polling places of the five public schools. Early voting starts April 23 at the Registrar’s Office.
For more information about the June primary, visit www.floydvadems.org.