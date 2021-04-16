Two candidates hope to flip delegate seat

Kitts said, “any office like this is something bigger than yourself,” noting that he wants to represent everyone in District 7, especially those that have been heavily impacted during the pandemic.

Specifically for Floyd County, Kitts explained how three of his values could help bring new businesses to the area. Education, infrastructure and jobs are connected to one another, he said, adding that, if elected, he would work to reform the education formula to “better support teachers.” Teachers earning a higher wage with more opportunities — such as tuition forgiveness programs — would be less likely to leave southwestern Virginia for places with those incentives, such as northern Virginia.

Kitts said he would also prioritize improving “very dangerous” roads like Route 8. “I understand Floyd and the rural atmosphere, but we need to be able to at least make it safer to travel back and forth along Route 8,” he said, mentioning the possibility of expanding it to four lanes.

While several studies have been conducted by the Virginia Department of Transportation along Route 8, no improvement projects have launched recently, which Kitts brought up. Once the infrastructure is in place for easier travel, he said, broadband expansion would be easier and businesses would have more customers.