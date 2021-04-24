March wins Republican nomination in 'landslide'

FLOYD -- Marie March was announced as the "landslide" winner of the Firehouse Primary this evening by Gene Bishop, chairman of the 7th Legislative District Committee. The Floyd resident and business owner netted 54 percent of the ballots and will next face a Democratic opponent for the 7th District House seat Nov. 2.
Today's rain didn't deter voters, Bishop said, as the turnout was greater than expected "with long lines and busy poll workers." He said, "this turnout was a record-setter for a primary."
A total of 739 votes were cast at the Jessie Peterman Library beginning at 9 a.m. April 24, while 859 were cast in Montgomery and 963 in Pulaski.
"I want to thank my supporters for delivering a resounding victory today," March said, following tabulation. "I also want to congratulate Sherri Blevins and Lowell Bowman on running great campaigns. I am honored to carry the Republican banner to November. I won’t let you down!"
Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins came in second for the primary race with 26 percent of the vote, and Lowell Bowman, of Riner received 20 percent. Blevins won Montgomery County, but March took both Pulaski and Floyd.
The 7th Legislative District for the Virginia House of Delegates is all of Floyd County and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties. The seat has been occupied by Del. Nick Rush (R) for nearly a decade.
Bowman issued a statement through his campaign shortly after results were announced to thank community members for their support and added that he intends to be more involved with local politics going forward.
"While the results were not what we had desired, we still ran a positive, issue-oriented campaign to be proud of. For everyone who stood in the rain to vote today, for all the volunteers who gave time to advance our conservative message, and to my wonderful family who sacrificed time away from me during this campaign -- thank you," he said. "I plan to remain engaged and continue to be a voice and leader for our liberties moving forward."