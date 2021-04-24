March wins Republican nomination in 'landslide'

Bowman issued a statement through his campaign shortly after results were announced to thank community members for their support and added that he intends to be more involved with local politics going forward.

"While the results were not what we had desired, we still ran a positive, issue-oriented campaign to be proud of. For everyone who stood in the rain to vote today, for all the volunteers who gave time to advance our conservative message, and to my wonderful family who sacrificed time away from me during this campaign -- thank you," he said. "I plan to remain engaged and continue to be a voice and leader for our liberties moving forward."