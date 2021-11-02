Floyd’s endangered species prioritized in grant funding

Floyd County will receive a $165,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to add 11 acres to the Chestnut Creek Wetlands Natural Area Preserve.

A total of $7.5 million in grants from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation was announced Oct. 28 for a variety of projects across the Commonwealth. VLCF funding was also approved in June, but did not include Floyd projects.

The addition of 11 acres to the Chestnut Creek Wetlands Natural Area Preserve will serve to further “protect habitat for two endangered animals and a globally rare plant.”

DCR explained, since endangered species are often targets for poaching, the species are not specifically identified.

Some examples of endangered species that call Floyd County home include a millipede, cicada, several tree species, and others, according to the Virginia Natural Heritage Database.

“Stewardship of Chestnut Creek Wetlands is primarily focused on restoration of the plant community of native sedges, grasses and forbs within the open wetlands,” DCR states online.

Learn more about DCR efforts and preservations in Floyd County at www.dcr.virginia.gov/natural-heritage/natural-area-preserves/chestnutcreek.