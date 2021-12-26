New dialing procedures for 540 customers this spring

FLOYD — Citizens Telephone Cooperative reminded community members last week the permissive dialing period for customers with the 540 area code is now in effect before mandatory 10-digit dialing begins in May.

In the spring, area code 826 will be added as an overlay to the 540 region beginning next summer, the Co-Op explained, noting an overlay is the addition of another area code (826) to the same geographic region served by an existing area code (540).

An overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code, but does require customers to dial the area code to complete local calls. The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change as a result of the change.

All customers with the 540 area code should prepare for 10-digit dialing and the introduction of the new 826 area code during the first few months of 2022 as calls dialed with less than 10 digits after May 14 may not be completed.

During the permissive dialing period, local calls can be made with either seven or 10 digits, and all calls that are local will continue to be local even though you dial 10 digits.