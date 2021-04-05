Angels Donation Center reopens

The Angels in the Attic Donation Center on Needmore Lane in Floyd reopened on April 5 to receive new items, and the Angels Furniture Store will re-open for donations Friday, April 9.

The organization thanks "all Floyd County residents for holding back on dropping off donations during the latter half of March. It gave the volunteers in the Angels Donation Center and the Angels Furniture Store a chance to work off the huge backlog that had piled up to be sorted and processed and had jammed the working space."

The Donation Center and the Angels Furniture Store are located at 112 Needmore Lane, which is on the corner of Route 8 and Needmore Lane next door to the Harvest Moon Food Store. The mini-barn is open every day of the year for you to place donations inside (except furniture and other large items, which need to be dropped off at the Angels Furniture Store during its open hours Fridays and Saturdays 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.).

According to a statement released by the group, here is one way that donors could help to prevent a future backup in processing: Donations of clothing must have been washed, because the Angels Donation Center has no equipment for washing and drying.