 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carroll County man died in boating accident
0 comments

Carroll County man died in boating accident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources
Logo

PULASKI, CO. — Hillsville resident Faron Gardner, 67, died March 10 following a two-boat collision on Claytor Lake in Pulaski County. The other boat operator, Reginald Sizemore, 70, from Dublin, also died as a result of the accident, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

A number of reports regarding the crash state that it happened mid-day on Wednesday.

The DWR states that the men were “recreating on Claytor Lake when their boats collided. A Good Samaritan saw the accident and attempted to help by throwing one of the victims a personal flotation device.”

Neither men were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash, stated DWR, nor was alcohol a factor.

Assisting agencies included Pulaski Co. Public Safety, Pulaski Co. Special Operations, Radford Fire and EMS, Christiansburg Fire, Newbern Volunteer Fire Department, Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, and Draper Volunteer Fire Department.

As of March 12, the investigation was ongoing.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Floyd native turns 100
The Floyd Press

Floyd native turns 100

  • Updated

Kathleen Weddle Jamison has seen a lot of changes in her life. Jamison, who was born and raised in the Topeco part of Floyd County and is a To…

Pet of the Week
The Floyd Press

Pet of the Week

  • Updated

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Karma, who is very sweet, calm, great with children and well-behaved. She is 5 years old, spayed, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics