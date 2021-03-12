Carroll County man died in boating accident

PULASKI, CO. — Hillsville resident Faron Gardner, 67, died March 10 following a two-boat collision on Claytor Lake in Pulaski County. The other boat operator, Reginald Sizemore, 70, from Dublin, also died as a result of the accident, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

A number of reports regarding the crash state that it happened mid-day on Wednesday.

The DWR states that the men were “recreating on Claytor Lake when their boats collided. A Good Samaritan saw the accident and attempted to help by throwing one of the victims a personal flotation device.”

Neither men were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash, stated DWR, nor was alcohol a factor.

Assisting agencies included Pulaski Co. Public Safety, Pulaski Co. Special Operations, Radford Fire and EMS, Christiansburg Fire, Newbern Volunteer Fire Department, Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, and Draper Volunteer Fire Department.

As of March 12, the investigation was ongoing.