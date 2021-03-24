Decline continues, vaccines credited

Regional hospitalizations decreased by about 75 patients this month, according to the weekly report from a regional collective of facilities including Carilion, Centre, LewisGale, Sovah and the Salem VA. As of March 24, there were 116 people hospitalized with the virus, including 32 patients in the ICU and 17 on a ventilator. No patients were under investigation waiting for COVID-19 test results for the first time in nearly a year.
The Virginia Department of Health reported on March 23 that the current seven-day positivity rate for PCR tests was 5.6 percent. The weekly average positivity rate was 18.4 percent according to a daily report from Ballad Health at the end of January.
Floyd County as of March 23 had 782 cumulative COVID-19 cases, according to VDH. There were 27 hospitalized and 20 total deaths.
The other counties in the health district were reported as the following:
- Giles had 1,144 cases, 39 hospitalizations, 17 deaths
- Radford had 1,973 cases, 37 hospitalizations, 18 deaths
- Pulaski had 2,415 cases, 111 hospitalizations, 60 deaths
- Montgomery had 8,642 cases, 154 hospitalizations, 86 deaths
Statewide there were 1,035 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association on March 23. More than 50,000 patients have been discharged. The ICU occupancy was 76 percent, and 29 percent of the state’s ventilators were in use.
Gov. Ralph Northam amended Executive Order 72 on Wednesday, March 17, to allow for in-person graduations and commencement ceremonies. The new guidance goes into effect on April 1. Floyd County Public High School Graduation is set for May 22.
Outdoor graduation events will be limited to 5,000 people to 30 percent of the venue’s capacity, Northam announced, and indoor graduation events will be limited to 500 people or 30 percent capacity. Attendees must wear masks and follow safety protocols to ensure social distancing.
Additional preliminary guidelines announced March 17 include:
- All parties seated together within six feet are limited to no more than 20 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
- Eliminate social congregation
- Create a guest flow plan with signage
- Provide sanitizing wipes and disinfect often
The state had administered 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccinations as of March 18, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Of those, the New River Health District reported in February that nearly 3,000 had gone to Floyd County residents. A more recent report is not available as of mid-day March 23.
Northam said last week “the Commonwealth is on pace to have vaccines available to everyone who wants to get vaccinated by the end of May,” which is in line with President Joe Biden’s national goal.
The health district has been operating under a new vaccination schedule, which includes the Dedmon Center in Radford on Thursday, March 25 to April 1. Find out more at https://www.nrvroadtowellness.com/where-to-get-vaccinated.