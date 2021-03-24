Decline continues, vaccines credited

Regional hospitalizations decreased by about 75 patients this month, according to the weekly report from a regional collective of facilities including Carilion, Centre, LewisGale, Sovah and the Salem VA. As of March 24, there were 116 people hospitalized with the virus, including 32 patients in the ICU and 17 on a ventilator. No patients were under investigation waiting for COVID-19 test results for the first time in nearly a year.

The Virginia Department of Health reported on March 23 that the current seven-day positivity rate for PCR tests was 5.6 percent. The weekly average positivity rate was 18.4 percent according to a daily report from Ballad Health at the end of January.

Floyd County as of March 23 had 782 cumulative COVID-19 cases, according to VDH. There were 27 hospitalized and 20 total deaths.

The other counties in the health district were reported as the following:

Giles had 1,144 cases, 39 hospitalizations, 17 deaths

Radford had 1,973 cases, 37 hospitalizations, 18 deaths

Pulaski had 2,415 cases, 111 hospitalizations, 60 deaths

Montgomery had 8,642 cases, 154 hospitalizations, 86 deaths