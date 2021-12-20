Town infrastructure needs emphasized to March

Councilman Bruce Turner was appointed to another term with the Public Service Authority during the last Floyd Town Council of the calendar year, and two others were unanimously approved to continue serving on the Planning Commission.
Before business items were discussed Dec. 16, Council talked with Delegate-elect Marie March about issues town faces that March may be able to help with from the legislature.
March (R-Floyd) was elected last month to represent the 7th Legislative District in the Virginia House of Delegates. She attended a Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 7 with the same prerogative: to learn from the source what challenges elected officials face in improving life for Floyd County residents.
March said Dec. 16 she “has a good working relationship” with local VDOT representative, David Clark, and Turner and Mayor Will Griffin, both on the PSA board, emphasized the dire need for funding for Floyd’s water system.
Turner asked that March keep an eye out for possible funding opportunities the PSA could apply for.
Griffin noted the PSA being a joint operation between the town and county makes funding harder to achieve, and Cox added that small, rural communities usually “don’t qualify for a lot.”
March said garnering support for rural communities is one of her top priorities and briefed Council on a number of bills she has drafted to go before the House, including a number involving the Second Amendment, she said, “to restore Constitutional rights.”
March explained one bill that’s garnered bi-partisan support, she said, is a “full-repeal” of the law that prohibits concealed carry and firearms on Capitol grounds.
She told Council another bill she has proposed is a “Tim Tebow bill,” which would allow public schools “to recoup some of the money that they’re going to lose for their facilities” from Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s school choice plan that will allow “at some point, parents to use a voucher program.”
Tebow bills allow homeschooled students to participate in public school extracurriculars, and allows parents and guardians to pick any national standardized assessment for their student.
March explained a portion of voucher funding would go to the public schools in order to help fund the extracurricular program.
She said, “... Parents are very angry, they’ve pulled their kids out of the schools. I was trying to look for a good compromise to still help public schools retain some funding in the future.”
Vice Mayor Mike Patton said, “What I really object to is the money being taken away from public schools that will result in fewer resources for those children.”
March said the “free market” and “entrepreneurship,” will inspire smaller schools to “pop up.” She stated that “once money starts flowing” in the direction of private schools, any family will be able to access that education.
Patton asked if she would continue to support the full funding of public schools, and March said she would, “as a Republican,” support Youngkin and “how he chooses to roll out the program.”
Other bills March noted to Council Dec. 16 include topics such as protecting landlords, helping business owners, Freedom of Information Act reform, whether masking should be required in schools and vaccine mandates for businesses.
Griffin noted the gas tax that Floyd participates in that goes to funding projects on Interstate 81, and March said she would try to find out more.
March agreed to attend Town Council meetings on a regular basis to touch base after each session.
After the discussion with March, Joann Verostko and Wayne Horney were unanimously approved to continue serving on the Floyd Planning Commission (four-year terms), and Council voted for Turner to have another term with the PSA (also four years).
Griffin said, “serving on that board with Bruce — he does a fantastic job. There are a lot of issues, and he sees through those waters really well.”
Cox said the Department of Elections has delayed the requirement to create a new voting precinct, according to an update from Floyd County Registrar Amy Ingram, which allows the town to delay a related expense of about $15,000, Cox explained.
While no closed session was required for an update on the lawsuit between Councilman David Whitaker against Floyd Town Council on Dec. 16, Griffin said, one was held for interviews and resume reviews for the Town Manager position.
The next Floyd Town Council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2022, in W. Skip Bishop Town Hall.