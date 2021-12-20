Town infrastructure needs emphasized to March

Vice Mayor Mike Patton said, “What I really object to is the money being taken away from public schools that will result in fewer resources for those children.”

March said the “free market” and “entrepreneurship,” will inspire smaller schools to “pop up.” She stated that “once money starts flowing” in the direction of private schools, any family will be able to access that education.

Patton asked if she would continue to support the full funding of public schools, and March said she would, “as a Republican,” support Youngkin and “how he chooses to roll out the program.”

Other bills March noted to Council Dec. 16 include topics such as protecting landlords, helping business owners, Freedom of Information Act reform, whether masking should be required in schools and vaccine mandates for businesses.

Griffin noted the gas tax that Floyd participates in that goes to funding projects on Interstate 81, and March said she would try to find out more.

March agreed to attend Town Council meetings on a regular basis to touch base after each session.