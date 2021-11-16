Silcox gets prison time

Silcox did not testify or accept the judge’s invitation to speak before his sentencing or when deputies led him from the courtroom.

A well-known musician who played bass and other instruments, Silcox moderated a bluegrass jam in downtown Floyd for a while and was part of groups on musical stages throughout the region.

When he is released from prison, he must register as a violent sexual offender on the Virginia State Police Registry, which is an open database available to the public.

Silcox will appear on the database for the rest of his life.

The plea by Silcox was not the only child pornography case before the court Nov. 16. Zane Carter Holliday of Floyd entered a guilty plea on both child pornography and drug charges, also stemming from a case in 2019.

Branscom told the judge Holliday was tracked down by investigators in the Virginia State Police Internet Sexual Offenders program in Christiansburg and Bedford after he downloaded known child porn images identified in other offender cases.

Search warrants issued in the case found the images in his home and on his electronic devices, the Commonwealth’s Attorney said.