State mandate for schools raises community concerns: 100-plus attend School Board meeting

The newly updated policies based on the model guidance go into effect at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year in August.

Of the public comments made June 14, 11 clearly stated support for the new policies, 11 clearly stated dissent and two did not clearly state a position.

Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers Founder Tara Orlando was the first to speak in support of the new policies, as did Kamala Bauers, co-owner of the EcoVillage and Hotel Floyd, who noted the importance of being inclusive to the local economy and keeping jobs in Floyd.

Bauers said she believes all students need more privacy in intimate areas, such as bathrooms and locker rooms, and noted examples of private, non-gendered bathrooms that she has seen in Europe.

Two Floyd County Public Schools students addressed the Board, both voicing support for the policies, they said, that will make local schools safer for them and their peers. One ninth-grader said, “I know some other students who would have liked to speak but couldn’t due to fear or unsupportive families.”

The other student said mental illness is a “huge problem” for LGBTQ+ youth, with high rates of self-harm and suicide, which is why they’re supportive of the new policies.