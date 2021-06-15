State mandate for schools raises community concerns: 100-plus attend School Board meeting

FLOYD — Floyd County Public School Board heard 24 public comments during Monday’s meeting, which was moved last-minute to the Floyd County High School auditorium to accommodate more community members. The meeting largely revolved around new state policies regarding students who are transgender and about 100 people attended.
The new policies were developed under the direction of the state General Assembly and Virginia Department of Education, which outlined the “Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Public Elementary and Secondary Schools.”
These policies discuss what bullying and harassment might look like when pointed toward an individual who is transgender, how a transgender student’s identifiers should be addressed by teachers and staff, and the importance of providing each student with equal opportunities and limitations, “regardless of gender” when it comes to privacy, confidentiality and the school dress code.
One aspect of the model policy that has received pointed criticism states school faculty should not be required to make parents aware of their child identifying as transgender at school.
Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer said in late-May “the model guidance does not change how we have always worked with individual students and families.”
In Floyd County, the new policies have been incorporated into already-existing policies regarding non-discrimination, the dress code and others. Largely, Cromer said, potentially sensitive cases will continue to be handled by Superintendent John Wheeler working directly with the student, their family and the school staff.
The newly updated policies based on the model guidance go into effect at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year in August.
Of the public comments made June 14, 11 clearly stated support for the new policies, 11 clearly stated dissent and two did not clearly state a position.
Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers Founder Tara Orlando was the first to speak in support of the new policies, as did Kamala Bauers, co-owner of the EcoVillage and Hotel Floyd, who noted the importance of being inclusive to the local economy and keeping jobs in Floyd.
Bauers said she believes all students need more privacy in intimate areas, such as bathrooms and locker rooms, and noted examples of private, non-gendered bathrooms that she has seen in Europe.
Two Floyd County Public Schools students addressed the Board, both voicing support for the policies, they said, that will make local schools safer for them and their peers. One ninth-grader said, “I know some other students who would have liked to speak but couldn’t due to fear or unsupportive families.”
The other student said mental illness is a “huge problem” for LGBTQ+ youth, with high rates of self-harm and suicide, which is why they’re supportive of the new policies.
Marie March, Floyd resident, small business owner and local political candidate, reminded the Board that Floyd is not California or New York, and said, “in America, we don’t share bathrooms” among men and women. She questioned the Board on whether or not mandating the use of different pronouns is a form of bullying, pointed at the majority, including the staff and other students.
March said she understands the pressure the Board feels from the state to implement these policies. She brought up “School Choice,” an education initiative that seeks to restructure educational funding to allow parents and guardians to choose what school their tax dollars go to, she explained.
Town physician and husband to Marie, Jared March, likened the new policies to “conversion therapy” and said new mandated policies could lead to students from conservative households being “emotionally and physiologically abused.”
Town Councilman and Vice-Chair of the Floyd County GOP David Whitaker said he spoke for “many God-fearing people in this county” in his opposition to the new policies, adding that they “drive a wedge between parent and child.”
Public comments are one-way communications; no School Board members responded to comments, and the Board did not discuss the new policies throughout the meeting.
Concerns about the new policies were also voiced in Floyd last month at a Board of Supervisors meeting by Bob Smith and Kirsten Vest, according to past Floyd Press reports.
Smith said that state is “promoting” transgender issues within the schools and added that if the local system is doing so, parents need to know more about the programs.
He also questioned School Superintendent John Wheeler’s “assurances that the county schools are in compliance with Virginia’s requirements of providing help to transgender students.”
Vest, who also spoke during Monday’s School Board meeting, echoed Smith’s concerns in May, calling the new efforts “just the tip of the iceberg” during the meeting.
The General Assembly voted in 2020 for every school system in the state to develop individual policies to create “more inclusive learning environments … to minimize social stigmatization for such students,” following the guidance of the VDOE. The policies go into effect at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
Floyd Delegate Nick Rush (R) and Senator David Suetterlien (R) opposed the bill, according to the voting record.
The School Board will not have a regular meeting in July and will continue in August.