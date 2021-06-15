Softball Buffs win first playoff game

FLOYD — It might be a cliché to call a win by the Lady Buffaloes varsity softball squad a stampede, but the ladies stomped the Radford Bobcats into the softball turf 14-2 on Monday, June 14. The win was called in the top of the fifth inning by officials in the first round of region 2D playoffs in Floyd because of the lopsided score.

In the regular season, the Lady Buffs scored four quick runs in a home game and then held on to win as the Bobcats closed the gap in later innings, but in the regional opener Monday, the Floyd ladies jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.

Radford scored two runs with a home run in the second inning and threatened in the third but never crossed the plate as Lady Buffs starter Oliva Yates delivered timey strikeouts and collected the win before relievers Hallie Williams and Jaden Nichols shut down the Bobcats and Floyd sealed the win with nine runs in a strong third inning.

The Lady Buffs loaded the bases more than once and scored three runs when Yates delivered a base-clearing double and then scored again later in the game.

The Lady Buffaloes headed for Danville Tuesday to play the winner of a first-round match from Monday. In baseball, the Buffaloes were scheduled to host the winner of a Monday match Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Results and photos of the Tuesday games will be available in next week’s Floyd Press.