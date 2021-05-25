Arts highlighted during donation presentations

FLOYD — Four final donation request presentations were made at the Floyd Town Council meeting last Thursday, May 20, as the deadline for next fiscal year’s budget approval approaches at the end of June. The next Floyd Town Council meeting on June 3 will include a public hearing for residents to bring funding concerns to the council for discussion.
Representatives from local groups and nonprofits have joined the council for meetings since early-April to explain why their organization requested the donation that it did for next fiscal year, which begins in July.
Floyd Tourism Department, Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley, Floyd Center for the Arts and The Crooked Road/Friends of Southwest Virginia each explained the use of town funds that are contributed annually but vary in amount from year to year.
Differing from the other organizations that have presented requests, the Floyd Tourism Department has not requested a donation amount because it is funded through a partnership with the Floyd County Board of Supervisors. Last year, the town contributed $30,000 to the Tourism Department, which is in the process of undergoing restructuring by town and county officials.
Town Manager Kayla Cox noted the council might want to consider raising the department’s funding to $40,000 this year as the community reopens as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.
Pat Sharkey, tourism director for the past eight years, told council members Thursday that she will be leaving the position in August and brought them up to speed on recent initiatives to draw visitors to Floyd — both in-person and online.
During the pandemic, the Tourism Department launched a new ecommerce site to encourage shopping from Floyd businesses online, despite being completely shut down in March 2020. Sharkey also worked with business owners in obtaining emergency relief funding, including the New River Valley Resiliency Grant and other regional efforts.
Floyd’s online presence has increased during the past year as well, with the Tourism Department managing the VisitFloydVa.com website and ShopFloyd.org. Sharkey said Thursday the calendar showcasing Floyd events is starting to fill up again, a good sign for visitors this summer.
Mayor Will Griffin thanked Sharkey for eight years of hard work. “We owe a lot of gratitude to you, Pat. We’ll miss you.”
Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley Linda Jilk joined the meeting via Zoom to key council members into the nonprofit’s efforts in Floyd, which revolves around “improving literacy for adult learners.”
The nonprofit received $200 for FY20-21 and has requested $250 for FY21-22. Jilk said the slight increase is due to “an increased number of adults reaching out due to the pandemic” and needing to learn new job searching skills. She noted about 63 county residents lack a high school diploma and about 44 residents “speak English ‘less than well’.”
Literacy Volunteers of the NRV serves about 23 adults regularly in Floyd County, with many volunteers also coming from the area. It hosts Family Literacy programs, offers tech support to learners, and provides math and computer tutoring, as well as others.
Councilman David Whitaker commended Jilk for the group’s efforts and asked, “Are you sure $250 is all you need?”
Jilk told the council that funding requests can be lower than expected because of the nonprofit’s dedicated volunteers; local funding is used to facilitate programs that can’t be completed solely through a partnership with another nonprofit.
For the first time since taking over the position during the winter, Floyd Center for the Arts Executive Director Becky Lattuca explained the Center’s request for $2,500, which includes matching funds from a VCA grant.
A number of changes took place in the Center’s programming during the pandemic and some will continue to highlight exhibits and activities online. Virtual Gallery Talks and photo galleries of exhibits have been particularly popular, Lattuca said, as well as “to-go” activities for kids.
Town funding is used mainly for Youth Programming at the Center, which is planned to re-launch during the summer, Lattuca said Thursday.
Vice Mayor Mike Patton asked Lattuca how many community children were involved with the first Art-To-Go Camp Kits that were distributed, and Lattuca said there were about 25 in the “trial run.” About 50 Afternoon Art Kits have also been distributed.
The Floyd Center for the Arts also prioritized artists, who “were hit hard” during the pandemic, by charging no set-up fee during WinterFest 2021 and hosting large collective exhibits such as Appalachian Art.
The final presentation made before the council came from The Crooked Road and Friends of Southwest Virginia, two groups that work under the same umbrella organization to highlight the region. Jenna Wagner and Carrie Beck explained how highlighting art, music, culture and outdoor recreation has benefited Floyd by “actively recruiting visitors.”
Friends of Southwest Virginia established the regional SWVa brand several years ago, and the area is showcased at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace in Abingdon, Va. Wagner said Thursday about 15-20 Floyd artists have been featured at the Cultural Center.
This year, the Crooked Road plans to host regional Junior Appalachian Musician competitions, expand its Crooked Road Cares program and complete several ongoing projects in Ferrum. It underwent restructuring during the pandemic to become more of a “promoter and partner” than as a “presenter,” Beck said.
Town funding is used by these organizations to market events and artists across the region, including those in Floyd.
The next Floyd Town Council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. June 3 at the W. Skip Bishop Town Hall in Floyd.