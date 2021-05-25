Arts highlighted during donation presentations

Literacy Volunteers of the NRV serves about 23 adults regularly in Floyd County, with many volunteers also coming from the area. It hosts Family Literacy programs, offers tech support to learners, and provides math and computer tutoring, as well as others.

Councilman David Whitaker commended Jilk for the group’s efforts and asked, “Are you sure $250 is all you need?”

Jilk told the council that funding requests can be lower than expected because of the nonprofit’s dedicated volunteers; local funding is used to facilitate programs that can’t be completed solely through a partnership with another nonprofit.

For the first time since taking over the position during the winter, Floyd Center for the Arts Executive Director Becky Lattuca explained the Center’s request for $2,500, which includes matching funds from a VCA grant.

A number of changes took place in the Center’s programming during the pandemic and some will continue to highlight exhibits and activities online. Virtual Gallery Talks and photo galleries of exhibits have been particularly popular, Lattuca said, as well as “to-go” activities for kids.

Town funding is used mainly for Youth Programming at the Center, which is planned to re-launch during the summer, Lattuca said Thursday.