Holiday Brass Concert returns Saturday

This week the Floyd Center for the Arts will continue its tradition of hosting a once-a-year live, holiday, classical performance in partnership with the Virginia Blue Ridge Music Festival, featuring members of the Roanoke Symphony Brass.

Compositions by Handel, J.S. Bach, Paul Dukas, Samuel Scheidt, Brahms and John Cheetham will be featured throughout the performance, as well as many other holiday classics. The music begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Jay Crone will lead members of the Roanoke Symphony Brass through the 2021 concert and be joined by Brian Strawley and James Bean on trumpet; Abigail Pack on horn; and John McGinnis on bass trombone.

“We are excited for members of the Roanoke Symphony Brass to join us for this special evening of music,” the Center stated in a release last week. “Each one an impetus of excellence within the orchestral community, these five wind-instrument masters have a combined experience of multiple decades of performing on the international stage as well as extensive experience in academia as instructors.”