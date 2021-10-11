Donations welcome to support Floyd arts

The Floyd Center for the Arts welcomes everyone to visit this upcoming weekend for its Fall Cleaning for the Arts Yard Sale, and donations are being accepted today through Oct. 16.

This large yard sale will support the arts in the Floyd community, while offering great deals on an assortment of items Saturday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The center asks art lovers and supporters of the arts to help make this fall fund-raising yard sale a success by considering donating any un-needed or unwanted items. This is a chance to give these items a new home while generously enabling the center to continue its endeavors to provide arts-focused opportunities to the community in the form of classes, youth arts programming, events, exhibitions, concerts and more.

Anyone interested in making a donation for the yard sale can bring items (in boxes preferably) to the Floyd Center for the Arts between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., from now through Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Center welcomes donations of small furniture, household items, dinnerware/china and other items, but is not accepting donations of clothing or shoes for this yard sale.

A boutique items booth will be set up featuring nearly new, antique and vintage items.

For more information about FCA, visit www.FloydArtCenter.org or call (540) 745-2784. The Center is located at 220 Parkway Lane South in Floyd, .5 mile south of the stoplight on Route 8. Regular hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.