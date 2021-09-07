Volunteers fish trash, 31 tires from Little River to ReNew the New

More than 600 ducks were dropped into the Little River during the sixth annual Floyd County Chamber Rubber Duck Race on Saturday, Aug. 28, and volunteers collected about 100 pounds of trash and 31 tires in a six-mile stretch of land and water during Floyd County’s Little River Cleanup Day that morning.

Caroline Fisher from Charleston, SC, received the top prize of $300 for her numbered duck that crossed the finish line, set up at on the Water, first. Mary Greening from Brushkill, Penn., received the $200 second place prize, and the $100 third place prize went to Floyd resident, Dakota Hamilton. A duck ticket sold to Blacksburg resident, Joe Blum, won the “Running On Floyd Time” last place prize.

In keeping with the chamber’s “No Duck left behind” policy, volunteers retrieved all the ducks after they crossed the finish line and ensured that none got stuck along the riverbank or by obstacles in the river.

Proceeds from this fundraising event support the Floyd County Visitor Center operations.

Floyd County’s Little River Cleanup Day, part of the regional ReNew the New initiative, took place in the morning before the race. Floyd’s event is one of many hosted by localities in the New River Valley that have joined the initiative.