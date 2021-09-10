Winds of 85 mph rip through Floyd property

Property owner Sue Epperly was sitting in her home the night of Aug. 31 when the wind picked up and rain started blowing sideways through a cracked window, a precursor to the damage she could see clearly in the morning.

An apple tree that had been beside Epperly’s home for as long as she can remember was fully uprooted in the chaotic wind, along with another small tree not far away.

The wood shed beside her house was picked up from around its foundation and folded into a pile about six feet away, scattering the contents of the shed across her property. Even the chimney cap on top of her home was dislodged.

With the amount of damage surrounding her home that sits just off Floyd Highway North, Epperly was shocked, she said, on Sept. 1 when other community members and friends told her nothing like what she had experienced occurred at their houses.

Epperly reached out to the National Weather Service of Blacksburg earlier this week and experts conducted a study of the event and surveyed the damage.