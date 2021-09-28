State champs to defend title

The Floyd County High School golf team is back in the state tournament. The Buffaloes earned the right to defend the state championship they won in April by finishing first in the Region C tournament at Olde Mill Golf Course in Laurel Fork Monday.

The team was familiar with the course this week on Sept. 27, having played there several times in the regular season. However, Patrick County claims Olde Mill for its home course, and the Cougars won its district tournament there last week, shooting a 335 and figured to be Floyd's toughest challenge.

As the first foursome finished, Jaden Hagwood had a 79 to give Patrick and early three-stroke lead. When McKenzie Weddle finished with the second group, the Cougar lead was one stroke.

After the third foursome came in, Patrick's lead was back to three strokes. But Dylan Bond came in with the final group, and he had a 13-stroke advantage over his Cougar counterpart, giving Floyd a 10-stroke victory.

Ryne Bond led Floyd with an 82, which tied for the second best round of the tournament.

"I got off to a good start, with birdies on the first two holes," he said, "but then I fell back a little."