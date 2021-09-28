State champs to defend title

The Floyd County High School golf team is back in the state tournament. The Buffaloes earned the right to defend the state championship they won in April by finishing first in the Region C tournament at Olde Mill Golf Course in Laurel Fork Monday.
The team was familiar with the course this week on Sept. 27, having played there several times in the regular season. However, Patrick County claims Olde Mill for its home course, and the Cougars won its district tournament there last week, shooting a 335 and figured to be Floyd's toughest challenge.
As the first foursome finished, Jaden Hagwood had a 79 to give Patrick and early three-stroke lead. When McKenzie Weddle finished with the second group, the Cougar lead was one stroke.
After the third foursome came in, Patrick's lead was back to three strokes. But Dylan Bond came in with the final group, and he had a 13-stroke advantage over his Cougar counterpart, giving Floyd a 10-stroke victory.
Ryne Bond led Floyd with an 82, which tied for the second best round of the tournament.
"I got off to a good start, with birdies on the first two holes," he said, "but then I fell back a little."
Weddle got off to a slow start, with an 11-over 48 on the front nine, the worst start of her career. But then she caught fire on the back nine, shooting an even par 35 to give her 83 for the day.
"I started off a little nervous, but I always do better on the back nine," she said.
Corey Powers was the third FCHS golfer, shooting 91. "I had a few pars, but I cancelled those out with some double-bogeys," he said.
Dylan Bond had one of the best days of his career, finishing with 83.
"We played over here a week ago, and he shot 100," said coach Dirk Davis. "But he works hard and is always hitting a lot of balls."
Also playing for Floyd were J.D. King with 98 and Kaden Reinhard with 102.
Scores for the top four teams were Floyd County 339, Patrick County 349, Radford 361 and James River 371.
"We lost four of our top six from last season's state championship team," Davis said. "But they've worked hard and they're always writing in their notebooks on things to help their game."
The Buffaloes piled up the regional honors as well. Ryne Bond, Dylan Bond and McKenzie Weddle were named first team all-Region C, and Corey Powers was second team all Region. Dirk Davis was named the Region C Coach of the Year.
The Buffaloes and the runner-up Cougars both advance to the Class 2 state tournament, which will also be held at Olde Mill in two weeks. Since the 2020 fall season was moved to the spring of 2021, Floyd will have a unique opportunity to win two state championships in the same calendar year.