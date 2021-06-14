Pets of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dogs Yin and Yang, who are both looking for new homes.

They are one-year-old, and Yin weighs about 50 pounds, while Yang weighs about 54 pounds. Both are housebroken and get along with other dogs and children.

The staff at the humane society is still getting to know these sweet dogs and always recommend a meet and greet with your family if you are interested in adopting.

For additional information about Yin, Yang or any of the society's other dogs, cats and kittens in foster care, submit an application to the Floyd County Humane Society website at www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207.