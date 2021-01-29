EDA sets 2021 meetings for fourth Monday

The Economic Development Authority of Floyd County will hold its regular monthly meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m., the group decided during the Jan. 25 meeting. EDA meetings will continue to be streamed live via the Internet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it is safe to do so, the monthly meetings will be held at the Floyd Innovation Center at 158 Pioneer Way in Floyd. In the case of inclement weather meetings will be held the Monday following the cancelled meeting at 6 p.m.

At the Jan. 25 meeting, the EDA of Floyd County elected new officers for 2021, and they are as follows: Jon Beegle as chairman; Andy Finn as vice chairman; and Joy Gardner as secretary/treasurer.

For more information contact Tabitha Hodge at (540) 745-9300.