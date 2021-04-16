Volleyball team on hot streak to play in regional championship

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes head into the Region 2C volleyball championship game Saturday following three-straight wins at home and on the road against James River, Appomattox and Nelson County.

The regional championship comes down to a match with Giles County in Pearisburg at 4 p.m. Saturday after the Spartans knocked off undefeated Glenvar in a heart-stopping five set duel Thursday while the Lady Buffaloes beat Nelson County in a 3-1 in Floyd.

The Chaffin sisters, Oliva Hylton and Mallorie Gardner lead a Floyd effort that brought the win against Nelson. Jaycee Chaffin had 18 kills and 31 digs while sister Kenzee provided 16 kills and 35 assists. Hylton had 17 kills and Gardner added another 10.

On Wednesday, the Lady Buffs traveled to Appomattox as underdogs but won 3-1 after sweeping James River on Tuesday.