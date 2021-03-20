Community Quilts: A Quilt-a-day Display

The quilts are beautiful to look at, but they also tell the history of the county, as with this March 7 entry: Our Sunday, March 7, quilt dates from 1913, sewn by Arlie Harman Tobler (1900–2000). The eldest of eleven children born to Martin and Cordelia Weddle Harman from the Burks Fork area near Buffalo Mountain, Arlie fashioned this brilliant yellow quilt when she was 12-years-old. In a 1999 interview from our "Floyd County Traditions – Buffalo Mountain, Place-based Oral History Series," she noted that her father, well-known then as a blacksmith, veterinarian, carpenter and coffin maker, “could make anything.” Arlie learned to sew at an early age by helping her mother sew and fit linings for the caskets her father built. As a young woman, Harman taught at the one-room Union School... After her marriage to Sherman Tobler, Arlie Harman added country storekeeper to her list of accomplishments.”