Schools plan for return to classroom

School Board members on Feb. 8 discussed the division’s planned return to largely in-person instruction.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a directive to get students back in the classroom and for local districts to look at options for extending the school year for students in need of more instruction. The extended summer school and in-person returns, the governor said, would be optional for parents and students. Local expenses associated with a bigger summer session would be funding through state and federal funding, including CARES Act money.
Floyd schools unveiled a plan Monday to leave Wednesdays as an all-virtual day. Students from fourth- through 12th grades will return to four days per week starting Feb. 23. Pre-K through third-grade students have been attending four days per week since August with no significant COVID-19 outbreaks connected to county schools.
Schools chief Dr. John Wheeler said the board has been working with the New River Health District since January to make the transition when the time was right.
“We’ve been able to navigate this (evolving situation) really well thus far,” Wheeler said. “Our teachers and principals have done a fantastic job of keeping up with the students who may not be living up to their potential when it comes to remote learning.”
Wheeler mentioned a number of reasons that this decision was made now, including recent decreases of statewide and local daily cases and no proof of high-transmission rates in schools within the state.
“We know of some classes that we’ll have to work with to accommodate social distancing,” Wheeler said, “but we don’t have many of them.”
Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer said that Floyd County will offer summer school in its traditional format for students who are in need of extra instruction, and added that she doesn’t see a return to five-day school weeks before next school year being feasible.
“We always have summer school to get students access to some learning during the break,” Cromer said, adding that the board is currently looking at a variety of schedules to find one that works to still provide staff, faculty and students a break.
Northam noted on Feb. 5 that issuing this planning direction was inspired by a number of factors, including the social and emotional health of students along with the fact that COVID-19 has not been proven to spread quickly through congregate school settings.
“The health and safety of students, educators, school personnel and communities continues to be our top priority,” said Northam. “By focusing on mitigation measures, we can provide our kids with safe and equitable learning environments.”
Wheeler said that a large portion of Floyd County’s school teachers will have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the time students return on Feb. 23. A vaccine is not mandated to return to teaching in the classroom.
A budget work session will be held on Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. for school board members to receive a draft of and discuss the fiscal year 2021-2022 school budget. A public hearing will be held after the board’s regular meeting on March 8, which begins at 5 p.m.
An additional budget work session will take place at 5 p.m. on March 25 to address any public comments. If the school board approves its budget at this time, it will be provided to the Floyd County Board of Supervisors.
Regular Floyd County School Board meetings take place on the second Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at 140 Harris Hart Road NE in Floyd. With questions, call (540) 745-9400.