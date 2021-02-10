Schools plan for return to classroom

School Board members on Feb. 8 discussed the division’s planned return to largely in-person instruction.

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a directive to get students back in the classroom and for local districts to look at options for extending the school year for students in need of more instruction. The extended summer school and in-person returns, the governor said, would be optional for parents and students. Local expenses associated with a bigger summer session would be funding through state and federal funding, including CARES Act money.

Floyd schools unveiled a plan Monday to leave Wednesdays as an all-virtual day. Students from fourth- through 12th grades will return to four days per week starting Feb. 23. Pre-K through third-grade students have been attending four days per week since August with no significant COVID-19 outbreaks connected to county schools.

Schools chief Dr. John Wheeler said the board has been working with the New River Health District since January to make the transition when the time was right.

“We’ve been able to navigate this (evolving situation) really well thus far,” Wheeler said. “Our teachers and principals have done a fantastic job of keeping up with the students who may not be living up to their potential when it comes to remote learning.”