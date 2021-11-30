Floyd Event Center, PharmHouse share 2021 Business of the Year

Two local businesses and one nonprofit were honored in the Floyd business community last week with awards voted on by peers during the 31st annual Floyd Chamber of Commerce Membership Meeting and Dinner.

The evening event on Nov. 22 featured a silent auction before dinner and space to mingle, a welcome return to tradition after the pandemic’s disruption of 2020.

Retiring Executive Director of the Floyd Chamber, John McEnhill presented the 2021 Executive Director’s Award to Alexandra “Alee” Epperly for playing a key role in various projects.

“Alee has really stepped up big time,” McEnhill said Nov. 22. “She’s helped me with graphics, she’s helped out at the Visitors Center, she worked on the Floyd Visitors Guide…” He listed several others and thanked her for all of her efforts.

The Floyd Event Center and PharmHouse Pharmacy were jointly awarded the Business of the Year award for hosting mass vaccination clinics during the spring and fall for community members to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Maggie Hessinger of the Event Center accepted the award on behalf of the two businesses, noting Portia Thompson, owner of the PharmHouse Pharmacy, was unable to attend.