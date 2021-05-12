Buffs shine at district track and field meet

In a district track and field match with the Floyd County Buffaloes hosting Carroll County, Glenvar and Radford, Floyd’s Lady Buffs took second behind Glenvar and the boys’ finished third with Glenvar on top and Radford second.

Breanna Torres of Floyd took the shot put with a toss of 31 feet and 3.5 inches, and Mallorie Gardner was second with 31 feet and two inches. In discus, Gardner came out on top with a top mark of 88.08 feet and Torres second at 86.08.

In girls’ long jump Mia Spangler took the win with 12.17 feet with Karla Brown at 14.08.

Spangler won the triple jump for Floyd with a 30.83 compilation, beating three from Glenvar. Jaxon Brewer took fourth in boys’ triple jump.

Miles Belshan took the boys’ 800 with Forrest Beagle fourth, Isaac Pastrana sixth and Elon McPeak seventh

In the girls 100-meter run, Karisa Brown tied with Radford runner Cheyenne Wesley with times of 14.2 seconds with Rhylin Cooke taking third. In the boys 100, Jason Brewer led other Buffaloes with an eighth-place finish.

The Lady Buffs took the 4x100 hurdles win with a 54.9 second time while the boys took second in that event.