Town Council rejects invocation start to meeting

“We are a diverse community,” Patton said, adding that “The Town of Floyd is not Bethlehem.” Most American towns and counties are diverse and “not everyone is Christian.” Invocations, he said, are not inclusive of other religious beliefs and that “makes some people feel left out. I have trouble with that.”

Whitaker told Patton that, since he appears to have already made up his mind, the Council should go ahead and vote on the issue at the meeting.

It failed with one abstention and only Whittaker voting yes with the understanding that it could be revisited after hearing Shortt’s report at the next meeting.

On May 5, 2014, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that having prayers to open public governmental meetings does not violate the constitutional prohibition against government establishment of religion. A surveyin 2016 by Pew Research found many governmental bodies have opted for “non-secular” prayers that do not mention Christ or other Christian references.

In Floyd County, Indian Valley Supervisor Fred Gerald, a devout Christian, modified his prayer toward the latter months of his time on the board, to make his prayers mention God without reference to Christ.