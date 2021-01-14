Town Council rejects invocation start to meeting

Floyd’s Town Council last Thursday rejected a motion to begin its meeting with an invocation but said it might reconsider it again after council attorney Jim Shortt researched the issue and reports back at a future meeting.
The Council’s newest member, David Whitaker, elected in 2019, introduced the motion to add an invocation after noting that the town “is the only government body” in the county which does do not open with a prayer. The School Board and Town Council meeting do open with the Pledge of Allegiance, but the county Board of Supervisors has an opening prayer.
Mayor Will Griffin, after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, appeared via video from home for the meeting and told the Council that while he is a man of faith, he considers such matters “personal.”
“I have my conversations in private,” Griffin said. “I’m comfortable with that.”
He added that he would do whatever the council votes but suggested an opinion from town attorney Shortt, who said he would prefer to research the matter first.
Vice Mayor Mike Patton agreed and suggested the matter be taken up at a later meeting when Shortt reports back. He noted that opening a meeting with a Christian prayer ignores the beliefs and faith of other religions like Judaism, Muslims and others.
“We are a diverse community,” Patton said, adding that “The Town of Floyd is not Bethlehem.” Most American towns and counties are diverse and “not everyone is Christian.” Invocations, he said, are not inclusive of other religious beliefs and that “makes some people feel left out. I have trouble with that.”
Whitaker told Patton that, since he appears to have already made up his mind, the Council should go ahead and vote on the issue at the meeting.
It failed with one abstention and only Whittaker voting yes with the understanding that it could be revisited after hearing Shortt’s report at the next meeting.
On May 5, 2014, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that having prayers to open public governmental meetings does not violate the constitutional prohibition against government establishment of religion. A surveyin 2016 by Pew Research found many governmental bodies have opted for “non-secular” prayers that do not mention Christ or other Christian references.
In Floyd County, Indian Valley Supervisor Fred Gerald, a devout Christian, modified his prayer toward the latter months of his time on the board, to make his prayers mention God without reference to Christ.
“The important thing is to believe, and I recognize that it can be personal,” he told a Floyd Press reporter before he retired. Gerald died in 2010.
In another matter Thursday, the Council voted unanimously to honor Floyd County Registrar Amy Ingram for managing what they noted as a safe, secure and non-controversial election.
Griffin said Ingram proved her responsibility and professionalism in the 2019 election where Whittaker won over incumbent Paul LeMay by one vote. LeMay asked for recount and the vote remained a one-vote margin for Whittaker.
Under Ingram’s guidance, the Electoral Board improved early voting and a drive-through facility that allowed voters to cast ballots early at the Courthouse and at polling places on Election Day.
Turner noted he worked as an election officer in the 2020 election and called Ingram “an asset to this community.”
“You have been one of the best persons I’ve worked with over the years,” he added.
Councilman Chris Bond said he never has to “think twice” about the voting accuracy in Floyd County because of Ingram’s management. Whittaker said her efforts show “we can put a lot of trust in the dedication of the vote in Floyd.”
The special recognitions are handed out quarterly by the Town Council and include a special print of downtown and recognition on a plague in the Town Hall.
In her report to the Council, Town Manager Kayla Cox recommended Thompson & Litton, who have worked with the County and School Board on projects for work on Town Hall renovations to help bring the building up to cod and Americans for Disabilities Act-compliant.
The contract with Thompson and Litton would not exceed $30,000. Cox said work could begin immediately is approved. Hill Studio of Roanoke was the only other bidder. Patton, who worked with Cox to review the proposals aid T&L proposed a feasibility study, which he said should be done with an older building that could have “some surprises.”
The Council approved giving the contract to T&L.
In another matter, Whittaker offered a motion to waive the $30 annual license feel for Town businesses as a way to help them cover losses from the pandemic.
Cox said waiting the fee would cost the Town about $7,500 in revenue and noted that localities are seeing some losses in meals and lodging taxes. After talking with town attorney Shortt, they suggested an alternative that would extend the deadline for taxes and fees.
“I don’t think $7,500 is going to hurt us,” Griffin said. He suggested a closer review of the numbers involved.