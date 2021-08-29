Replenish Festival offers fun for all ages

Floyd’s homegrown Christian music and community festival, The Replenish Festival took over the Burnett Farm Aug. 21-22 for a weekend of worship, live music and family friendly fun, with easy access to the creek to beat the heat.

Headlined this year by the Dove Award-winning Sidewalk Prophets, the festival included a small animal petting zoo, and a Classic Car, Tractor and Motorcycle Cruise-in for the first time in its history, and new activities started nearly every hour to keep the young and old alike entertained and laughing.