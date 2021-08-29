 Skip to main content
Replenish Festival offers fun for all ages
Floyd’s homegrown Christian music and community festival, The Replenish Festival took over the Burnett Farm Aug. 21-22 for a weekend of worship, live music and family friendly fun, with easy access to the creek to beat the heat.

Headlined this year by the Dove Award-winning Sidewalk Prophets, the festival included a small animal petting zoo, and a Classic Car, Tractor and Motorcycle Cruise-in for the first time in its history, and new activities started nearly every hour to keep the young and old alike entertained and laughing.

Details and updates about the 2022 event will be shared online at www.replenishfest.com.

