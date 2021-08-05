Library to host ‘The Trailblazer’

The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd will host National Geographic’s 2012 Adventurer of the Year Jennifer Pharr Davis for a special event on Aug. 19, detailing her journeys of more than 14,000 miles on six different continents.

Pharr Davis has conquered thru-hikes of the Pacific Crest Trail, the Colorado Trail, Vermont’s Long Trail, numerous trails in Europe and the Appalachian Trail three times.

In 2011, she set the fastest known time on the “A.T.” by hiking 47 miles a day for 46 days straight, and her adventures have earned her features in The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR’s Talk of the Nation, ESPN, and CBS's Early Show.

As a speaker, Pharr Davis has shared her original stories and outside-the-box insights with Fortune 500 companies, conferences, secondary schools and universities. She is highly regarded for her ability to relate backcountry adventures to a variety of audiences and objectives, and is also the founder and owner of Blue Ridge Hiking Company.