Friday Night Jamborees return to Floyd

FLOYD — A year and a half after the COVID-19 pandemic brought community events to a screeching halt in March 2020, the Friday Night Jamboree inside The Floyd Country Store is gearing up to return Friday, July 9, with Josh Blankenship, followed by Twin Creeks Stringband.
The weekly jamboree had only missed one or two nights during its 35 years before the pandemic, and the community, musicians and dancers are more than ready for the events to take place within the store again, according to a release from the Country Story this week.
“The Floyd Country Store is like an instrument that needs to be played,” said store owner Dylan Locke. “It is at its best when there is music bouncing off the walls and people dancing on the floor.”
Throughout the entirety of pandemic-related closures, The Floyd Country Store hosted backyard shows behind the store during the warm months and live-streamed concerts each week. The Handmade Music School, which works through the store to offer workshops and lessons in old time, bluegrass, and country genres began to offer sessions online. Folks from around the world tuned in for entertainment and education, and the store improved the quality of its social media live-streams to a professional level.
“There are a lot of things that we learned in adapting to online entertainment, and our international community has made it clear that they don’t want us to stop these videos once we get back to in-person events,” Locke said. “What we’re excited for the most about being back in the store is that we get to see our friends again. To be able to connect on a personal level with each other and the music is something we have sorely missed.”
The team at the store intends to continue offering regular live-streamed shows to fans who aren’t able to easily come down for the music, but all are encouraged to plan a visit, because you really can’t beat the live experience in Floyd, the store said.
The first Friday Night Jamboree back in the store will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a gospel set from Josh Blankenship, followed at 7:30 p.m. by the Twin Creeks Stringband with two old-time dance sets.
Admission for the event is $8 for adults, and $5 for kids under 12. Children age 6 and younger get in free. Tickets can be purchased at the door starting at 4:45 p.m. July 9, with some reserved seating available for purchase in advance (sold online only). The show will wind down at about 10 p.m.
“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for all the community support over the last year,” said Locke, “and through this support we are able to bounce back and continue to offer the kind of quality music experience folks have come to expect of The Floyd Country Store.”
The Floyd Country Store is located at 206 S. Locust St. in downtown Floyd. More information about the store and its events can be found online at www.floydcountrystore.com or by calling (540) 745-4563.