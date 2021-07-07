Friday Night Jamborees return to Floyd

FLOYD — A year and a half after the COVID-19 pandemic brought community events to a screeching halt in March 2020, the Friday Night Jamboree inside The Floyd Country Store is gearing up to return Friday, July 9, with Josh Blankenship, followed by Twin Creeks Stringband.

The weekly jamboree had only missed one or two nights during its 35 years before the pandemic, and the community, musicians and dancers are more than ready for the events to take place within the store again, according to a release from the Country Story this week.

“The Floyd Country Store is like an instrument that needs to be played,” said store owner Dylan Locke. “It is at its best when there is music bouncing off the walls and people dancing on the floor.”

Throughout the entirety of pandemic-related closures, The Floyd Country Store hosted backyard shows behind the store during the warm months and live-streamed concerts each week. The Handmade Music School, which works through the store to offer workshops and lessons in old time, bluegrass, and country genres began to offer sessions online. Folks from around the world tuned in for entertainment and education, and the store improved the quality of its social media live-streams to a professional level.