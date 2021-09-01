Floyd’s small businesses highlighted as Kaine tours Innovation Center

FLOYD — As a part of a statewide tour, United States Senator Tim Kaine was in Floyd on Thursday, Aug. 26, to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for new housing off New Town Road, and hear from constituents about the obstacles they face in recovering from COVID-19.
Kaine’s visits to communities across the state come before he begins working on the Build Back Better Bill during the next month, legislation that is expected to bring additional COVID-19 relief to individuals and families.
The Senator met with town and county officials, spoke with business owners about pandemic-related changes and inquired with everyone about how he can help from the Senate.
Members of the Floyd County Economic Development Authority, Board of Supervisors, Town of Floyd and representatives of some of the county’s largest employers greeted Kaine at the Innovation Center, and the EDA hosted a presentation on Floyd’s rapidly growing businesses.
EDA Chairman Jon Beegle emphasized the positive feedback loop created in Floyd County when residents own essential businesses and can shop in their own communities. He said while Floyd’s growth has been steady, there are some obstacles the community faces that limit its ability to grow and expand.
Namely, he mentioned the funding needed to repair, replace and expand the Public Service Authority’s water system beyond town limits, which limits where new structures, both housing and businesses, can be built.
Lydeana Martin, director of community and economic development in Floyd County, noted the success of county-backed classes and workshops that teach individuals how to establish a brand and build their dream business.
More than 120 people have completed the annual C4 business classes during the past six years, and the seventh year begins mid-September.
“Floyd's creative impulses and hard work power more than 1,200 self-employed residents-from architects to farmers, ceramicists to welders,” Martin said. “We have intentionally invested in small businesses that support businesses, like designers, print shops and makers. We have worked to build an ecosystem that supports businesses providing premium products and services-from the start-up phase to Stage 5 businesses.”
Specific examples of growth in Floyd include the high school’s new Collaboration and Career Development Center, which Superintendent John Wheeler spoke on Aug. 26, and Citizens’ installation of fiber lines throughout the county, mentioned by CEO and General Manager Greg Sapp.
Martin said following the presentation about Floyd’s economic growth, Kaine met with business owners whose shops are located at the Innovation Center.
Anne and Aaron Vaughan of Anne Vaughan Designs told him about their remarkable pivot and business recovery since the pandemic started; David Maren, an owner of Tendergrass Farms, explained the company’s unique business model of supply chain management for organic chicken with emphasis on using the whole bird. Jay Bekono, co-owner of Henry's Healthy Pets, spoke on their growing squirrel food business.
In a release at the end of the day, Kaine said his visit to Floyd was full of “very productive meetings with Floyd area leaders, business owners and organizations…." He continued, “It was very valuable to gather feedback on the needs of the region as I work on legislation to help Virginians recover from the devastating impacts of COVID-19 and build back better…”
Learn more about the Floyd Innovation Center and the EDA’s efforts at www.yesfloydva.org.