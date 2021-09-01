Floyd’s small businesses highlighted as Kaine tours Innovation Center

FLOYD — As a part of a statewide tour, United States Senator Tim Kaine was in Floyd on Thursday, Aug. 26, to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for new housing off New Town Road, and hear from constituents about the obstacles they face in recovering from COVID-19.

Kaine’s visits to communities across the state come before he begins working on the Build Back Better Bill during the next month, legislation that is expected to bring additional COVID-19 relief to individuals and families.

The Senator met with town and county officials, spoke with business owners about pandemic-related changes and inquired with everyone about how he can help from the Senate.

Members of the Floyd County Economic Development Authority, Board of Supervisors, Town of Floyd and representatives of some of the county’s largest employers greeted Kaine at the Innovation Center, and the EDA hosted a presentation on Floyd’s rapidly growing businesses.

EDA Chairman Jon Beegle emphasized the positive feedback loop created in Floyd County when residents own essential businesses and can shop in their own communities. He said while Floyd’s growth has been steady, there are some obstacles the community faces that limit its ability to grow and expand.