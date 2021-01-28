Town Council faced cyberattack

“Zoom bombers” interrupted the video feed of Floyd Town Council on Jan. 21 with shouts of obscenities, racial epithets and insults, bringing the meeting to a brief stop as Town Clerk Katie Holfield shut down the feed.

The attack occurred shortly after the Council began its consideration of the first business item on the agenda of what was expected to be a quiet and quick meeting, when the large screen in the back of the Town Hall meeting room flashed and scrambled before Holfield pulled the plug on the video connection.

That disconnected Town Attorney Jim Shortt, a member of the media and another attendee while she reset the connection with new links and login protocols.

A report from the FBI Cyberattacks Division says the attacks have increased throughout America since an increasing amount of government and business groups use Zoom. The Bureau says the attacks have hit local and state governments, company board meetings and even virtual meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous.

When contacted by a reporter for The Floyd Press on Friday, Zoom said it could not discuss matters that involve specific clients but said they would share suggested security protocols to government users of their service. A spokesman said they suggest tighter security settings for all users of both private and public meetings.