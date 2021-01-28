Town Council faced cyberattack

“Zoom bombers” interrupted the video feed of Floyd Town Council on Jan. 21 with shouts of obscenities, racial epithets and insults, bringing the meeting to a brief stop as Town Clerk Katie Holfield shut down the feed.
The attack occurred shortly after the Council began its consideration of the first business item on the agenda of what was expected to be a quiet and quick meeting, when the large screen in the back of the Town Hall meeting room flashed and scrambled before Holfield pulled the plug on the video connection.
That disconnected Town Attorney Jim Shortt, a member of the media and another attendee while she reset the connection with new links and login protocols.
A report from the FBI Cyberattacks Division says the attacks have increased throughout America since an increasing amount of government and business groups use Zoom. The Bureau says the attacks have hit local and state governments, company board meetings and even virtual meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous.
When contacted by a reporter for The Floyd Press on Friday, Zoom said it could not discuss matters that involve specific clients but said they would share suggested security protocols to government users of their service. A spokesman said they suggest tighter security settings for all users of both private and public meetings.
Holfield said she hoped the hack was from someone from out of the area and not a troublemaker in the Floyd area. Griffin told the Press after the meeting that he doubts they will ever know who “Zoom bombed” the Council, but he hoped they could be identified and punished by law enforcement.
Zoom is also used by the County Board of Supervisors and other local and state government entities and is a part of “virtual learning” by the schools.
It only took a few minutes for Holfield to restore the video operation and the meeting continued.
While no one appeared at the meeting in-person or via video for public comments, Town Clerk Kayla Cox read a letter from attorney Alan Graf, who opposed a proposed public invocation to open Council meetings like those used by the Supervisors.
David Whitaker, who introduced the proposed invocation at the meeting earlier this month, noted the Supervisors use prayer, but Graf’s letter said he felt “uncomfortable and excluded” as a member of the Jewish faith and because his grandparents were murdered at Auschwitz by the Nazis.
The Jewish faith believes in God but not accept the belief Jesus Christ was the son of that God. Graf said that when a public government meeting opens with a prayer mentions Christ, they are praying to someone he and others “respect and honor, but do not worship.”
In the first meeting of January, Whitaker said the School Board opens with a prayer. The School Board has a brief “moment of silence” that does not mention any religion or denomination. When asked before the meeting last Thursday about that by The Floyd Press, Whitaker said he did make a mistake of calling the “moment of silence” a prayer.
In another letter presented for public comment, Linda LePlante supported an invocation but also said she does not “believe our country is solely a Christian nation.”
The Council voted down the motion earlier this month but asked Town Attorney Shortt to investigate any new court actions or other items that may affect having a public invocation. He told the Council Thursday that “nothing has changed” from the Supreme Court and added that while the council can open with a prayer, it cannot “denigrate” other faiths or seek to convert anyone to Christianity.
Whitaker moved to table the motion for another month and his motion passed.
In a discussion on the Town’s finances, Councilman Chris Bond, Mayor Griffin and Cox said the town’s revenue from the meals tax has reached 90 percent of the previous year’s total in the first six months of the fiscal year, when the tax revenues were about 50 percent.
Griffin said the town’s revenues have increased by more than $60,000 over budget in the first six months and that allowed the town to approve a $30,000 study on Town Hall renovation and $25,000 for replacement of Public Service Authority water meters.
Whitaker renewed his motion to forgive the 2021 business license fee of $30 for existing businesses that are up to date on taxes and a second motion that the tax due date be extended to May 1. Both passed.
Cox reported to the council that the annual matching grant for the arts was approved for $9,000 with $4,500 coming from the town budget. She recommended approval of the match with $1,750 going to the Floyd Center for Arts, $1,750 to the Old Church Gallery and $1,000 to the Homemade Music School program. The Council approved.
Even with the Zoom bombing, the Council adjourned in less than an hour. Next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.