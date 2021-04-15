Blue Ridge Eco Fair: Making the right choices

The SustainFloyd Foundation announced earlier this week the first annual Blue Ridge Virtual Eco Fair will be held on April 25. This event will be a presentation of stories, conversations and films from our communities’ perspective here in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

According to a release from Sustain Floyd, the Eco Fair is an effort to share our voices and ideas with those who are interested to make a difference in the world. It is one community’s effort to craft a more resilient future here in the Blue Ridge Mountains and beyond.

Floyd County is a rural community known for its music, its natural beauty, arts, local food and the creative, independent spirit of its residents. Located atop the Blue Ridge Plateau in southwestern Virginia, it is a haven removed from the rush of urban life, yet it faces many of the same challenges that confront society everywhere, SustainFloyd said. The Eco Fair explores issues and opportunities in relation to personal health, climate change and environmental protection through the lens of organic farming, simple living, tiny homes, alternative transportation and energy, thoughtful consumption and eco-friendly businesses.