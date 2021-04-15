Blue Ridge Eco Fair: Making the right choices

The SustainFloyd Foundation announced earlier this week the first annual Blue Ridge Virtual Eco Fair will be held on April 25. This event will be a presentation of stories, conversations and films from our communities’ perspective here in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
According to a release from Sustain Floyd, the Eco Fair is an effort to share our voices and ideas with those who are interested to make a difference in the world. It is one community’s effort to craft a more resilient future here in the Blue Ridge Mountains and beyond.
Floyd County is a rural community known for its music, its natural beauty, arts, local food and the creative, independent spirit of its residents. Located atop the Blue Ridge Plateau in southwestern Virginia, it is a haven removed from the rush of urban life, yet it faces many of the same challenges that confront society everywhere, SustainFloyd said. The Eco Fair explores issues and opportunities in relation to personal health, climate change and environmental protection through the lens of organic farming, simple living, tiny homes, alternative transportation and energy, thoughtful consumption and eco-friendly businesses.
This year's Eco Fair is a curated program of live presentations, panel discussions and videos. Using the HOPIN platform, we are offering an interactive event that will allow Q & A’s and conversation through chat rooms, allowing attendees a sense of connection between all the participants. With over 40 presentations, this will be a lively event with ample opportunity for exploration.
The keynote speaker is Zach Bush, who will anchor a program intended for a wide audience from urban professionals and students to homesteaders, backyard gardeners and concerned young adults. Bush is renowned medical practitioner and internationally known advocate for how human health is directly connected to the health of the Earth, particularly as it pertains to soil and agriculture. Other presenters include: Barbara Pleasant, author; Katie Teague, documentary film maker; Delia Heck, The Climate Reality Project; Christy Straight, RIDE Solutions; Hari Berzins, tiny house family blogger; Ricardo Brown, Solshine Energy Alternatives; Ken McLeod, The League of American Bicyclists, and more.
Leading up to the event, access to the Blue Ridge Eco Fair Film Series will be available to ticket holders. This includes screenings of “Kiss the Ground,” “Seeding Change,” “The Story of Plastic” and ‘Money and Life.’
The Blue Ridge Eco Fair will last from 1-7 p.m. on Sunday, April. Tickets are $5, with free passes for students. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEcoFair.com.
SustainFloyd is a rural 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the Blue Ridge Mountains that undertakes projects to support the environment, agriculture, renewable energy and community well-being.