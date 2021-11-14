Healthy Floyd brings nutrition to classrooms

Healthy Floyd delivered its final bags of fresh veggies for the 2021 Preschool Produce season just as the county’s first frost settled in.
Since early-September, the local nonprofit organized weekly deliveries of various vegetables to 70 Floyd County Head Start students and their families.
Healthy Floyd and its volunteers also sent home nutrition information, preparation tips, and easy, enjoyable recipes.
Founded in 2012, past seasons included interactive lessons and tastings in participating classrooms.
“We had to scale things down considerably this fall,” said Meredith Dean, Director of Healthy Floyd and coordinator of the program. “After having to cancel the entire program last year, we were just glad to make it happen at all.”
According to Dean, the weekly packing process was moved to an outdoor picnic table at the Plenty! Farm and Food Bank in order to reduce the amount of direct contact in the schools.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic and its related challenges, the Floyd County High School Agriculture and Culinary classes stored and packed the vegetables for delivery. This year, the school’s Community-Based Instruction class took over the task.
“My students liked packing the bags and were glad that younger kids were able to sample vegetables they may not have tried if it weren’t for the program,” said Special Education teacher Lynette Vest. “They also liked being able to sample the vegetables themselves.”
Vest’s student Liz Curtner said she’s excited about cooking the butternut squash since she’s never eaten it before. Seth Hutchins liked the grape tomatoes the best. And Bradley Strasbaugh liked the radishes, even though “they were a little spicy.”
Windy Hill Farms in Riner was also new to the program this year, donating kale, acorn squash, turnips and butternut squash. Plenty! shared apples and tomatoes from its community collections.
Riverstone Organic Farm helped to fill out the bags by offering significant discounts for spinach, kale, radishes and multicolor snacking and bullhorn peppers.
Local gardeners contributed tomatoes, green beans, and parsley from their harvests.
“I've always loved the program and really enjoyed helping out with it. I would like to get my students even more involved in the future,” said Vest.
“So would Healthy Floyd,” Dean added. “Right now we’re offering our new outdoor program, Healthy By Nature, and this spring we hope to be back in the classrooms with our Sugar Smarts lessons, Fruit Water Tastings, and Floyd Moves activities. We’d love to have Ms. Vest’s class involved with all four.”
Learn more about Healthy Floyd, its seasonal offerings and its year-round programs at www.healthyfloyd.org.