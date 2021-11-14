Healthy Floyd brings nutrition to classrooms

Healthy Floyd delivered its final bags of fresh veggies for the 2021 Preschool Produce season just as the county’s first frost settled in.

Since early-September, the local nonprofit organized weekly deliveries of various vegetables to 70 Floyd County Head Start students and their families.

Healthy Floyd and its volunteers also sent home nutrition information, preparation tips, and easy, enjoyable recipes.

Founded in 2012, past seasons included interactive lessons and tastings in participating classrooms.

“We had to scale things down considerably this fall,” said Meredith Dean, Director of Healthy Floyd and coordinator of the program. “After having to cancel the entire program last year, we were just glad to make it happen at all.”

According to Dean, the weekly packing process was moved to an outdoor picnic table at the Plenty! Farm and Food Bank in order to reduce the amount of direct contact in the schools.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic and its related challenges, the Floyd County High School Agriculture and Culinary classes stored and packed the vegetables for delivery. This year, the school’s Community-Based Instruction class took over the task.