Early voting starts today, Republican primary tomorrow

Early voting for the two Democratic candidates to fill the 7th District House of Delegates seat, which represents all of Floyd County and parts of Pulaski and Montgomery, launches April 23 and will continue until the Saturday before the statewide election on June 8. Votes will also be cast for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general Democratic candidates on the June 8 ballot.

Tara Orlando of Floyd and Derek Kitts of Christiansburg are hoping to flip the seat blue for the first time in more than a decade as Republican Nick Rush announced in March he will not run for re-election. Community members interested in casting their vote for one of the Democratic candidates may use early voting and absentee/mail-in ballots to vote, and curbside voting will be available to those in need, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

The Floyd County polling place for early voting is the Registrar’s Office in the Floyd County Courthouse, located at 100 E. Main St.

Mail-in ballots for the June election must be requested by May 28. The Virginia Department of Elections states during the 2020 Presidential Election, more than 2.5 million votes were mailed in across the state.