Lady Buffs open pre-season strong

Floyd County’s Lady Buffaloes varsity volleyball squad showed strength in its first scrimmage against rival Auburn in the Alan Cantrell Gym last Thursday, Aug. 12, before a large crowd of fans by sweeping sets.

As coach Carrie Chaffin and her assistants watched and kept notes, the Lady Buffs opened the seats with a 25-15 win over Auburn amid cheers from the excited crowd. Two more followed

Strong play from twin seniors Jaycee and Kenzee Chaffin and other seniors like Jordan Ingram, Kate Wirt, Madi Ramey, Olivia Hylton, Peyton Faulkner, Maria Garcia and others showcased a tight-knit team with depth.

The team kicks off play on the road against Pulaski on Aug. 23, home against Patrick County on Aug. 24.

The Lady Buffs typically make it to the regional and state playoffs and a strong feeling within the FCHS athletic department is that this will be a great year, particularly after the difficulties of the truncated, COVID-19 season of 2020.