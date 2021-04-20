Lady Buffs push hard, fall to Giles for regional championship

In four games in five days, the Lady Buffaloes became a serious contender for the Region 2C championship, winning three back-to-back contests in Floyd and Appomattox before facing the Giles County Spartans in Pearisburg Saturday afternoon.

Giles reached the final by knocking off previously unbeaten Glenvar, coming back from a 2-0 match deficit to win the next three. Even though the Lady Buffs won over Giles in the regular season in March, the Spartans’ win over powerful Glenvar wasn’t a fluke as they dominated the Lady Buffs in a three-set sweep to take the Regional trophy.

Giles opened the match with a 25-15 win over Floyd, then the Lady Buffs took the lead early in the second match but fell behind, and Giles won 25-17. The third set had the toughest challenge from Floyd, which reached 20 points first, but the Spartans stepped up the pressure, retook the lead and even with the Lady Buffaloes scoring three more points, their effort fell short with the 25-23 loss.

Floyd fought hard with Kenzee Chaffin pounding 23 kills and 12 digs with Jaycee Chaffin delivering 16 kills and 16 digs. Mallorie Gardner had 12 digs and two kills. Gardner is one of two seniors on the team who played their final Buffs game Saturday, according to high school Principal Barry Hollandsworth on Twitter, along with teammate Peyton Grim.