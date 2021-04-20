Lady Buffs push hard, fall to Giles for regional championship

In four games in five days, the Lady Buffaloes became a serious contender for the Region 2C championship, winning three back-to-back contests in Floyd and Appomattox before facing the Giles County Spartans in Pearisburg Saturday afternoon.
Giles reached the final by knocking off previously unbeaten Glenvar, coming back from a 2-0 match deficit to win the next three. Even though the Lady Buffs won over Giles in the regular season in March, the Spartans’ win over powerful Glenvar wasn’t a fluke as they dominated the Lady Buffs in a three-set sweep to take the Regional trophy.
Giles opened the match with a 25-15 win over Floyd, then the Lady Buffs took the lead early in the second match but fell behind, and Giles won 25-17. The third set had the toughest challenge from Floyd, which reached 20 points first, but the Spartans stepped up the pressure, retook the lead and even with the Lady Buffaloes scoring three more points, their effort fell short with the 25-23 loss.
Floyd fought hard with Kenzee Chaffin pounding 23 kills and 12 digs with Jaycee Chaffin delivering 16 kills and 16 digs. Mallorie Gardner had 12 digs and two kills. Gardner is one of two seniors on the team who played their final Buffs game Saturday, according to high school Principal Barry Hollandsworth on Twitter, along with teammate Peyton Grim.
Floyd opened the week with a straight set win over James River in the Alan Cantrell Gym at FCHS: 25-15, 25-17 and 25-14.
Kenzee Chaffin piled up 35 assists and 16 digs. Jaycee Chaffin drove 14 kills and 17 digs while Olivia Hylton had nine kills and six blocks.
On Wednesday, April 17, the Ladies hit the road to Appomattox County to face the Raiders, where they lost one set but prevailed 3-1 with two set wins of 25-21 and a third at 25-15.
Jaycee Chaffin delivered 22 kills and 20 digs while twin sister Kenzee added 44 assists and 18 digs. Olivia Hylton had 18 kills and six blocks while Madison Ramey had 26 digs and four aces in serves.
On Thursday, after a long drive home from Appomattox that brought the team late the night before to face Nelson County in a four-set match that with close scores in the first and second sets before the Lady Buffaloes took the win with a 25-11 score. Floyd won the first et 25-21, weathered a challenge from Nelson before winning the second set 26-54 and lost the third set 14-25
The three wins and one loss in the final week gave the Lady Buffaloes at season score of 9-5.