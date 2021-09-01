Humane Society fundraiser this weekend

Floyd County Humane Society’s newest foster kittens will be in attendance at the inaugural Pints 4 Paws event at Buffalo Mountain Brewery from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Floyd community and their social furry friends are invited to enjoy the live music, art and crafts sale, raffles, deals on draft and more at the first annual Pints 4 Paws on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Adoptable and foster pets will be featured throughout the event, which benefits the humane society and the animals it cares for. Music will be provided by Cocobolo from 2-4 p.m. on the back porch of the brewery.

With questions, visit www.facebook.com/FCHSVA.

To adopt any of the fabulous felines or canines at FCHS, call (540)745-7207 and leave a message, or visit floydhumanesociety.org.