Damaged house on Main Street demolished

FLOYD — In line with town ordinances that state severely damaged buildings have to either be repaired or demolished within two years of sustaining the damage, the white house at 421 E. Main Street was demolished Monday morning.

The building, which was owned by the late Laurence Hale Wood of Floyd until his passing in 2016, was severely damaged in a blaze that began Dec. 30, 2019. Following his passing, the property was willed to Wood’s daughter, who lives in New York state.

An investigation of the fire led to the execution of search warrants involving four juveniles and Snapchat data, according to public records, and called the property “abandoned” with “obvious vandalism with graffiti, as well as a camp style fuel container in a downstairs room.”

Four adolescents were interviewed, according to the warrants, and a 15-year-old male “produced explicit details about where the fire started,” claiming he had seen these details about the fire posted in a Snapchat story.

The 15-year-old offered the name of another juvenile to whom the Snapchat account belonged. The Snapchat account information of the second juvenile was among the information requested in search warrants, The Floyd Press reported in 2020.