Missing juvenile located
Missing juvenile located

Daniel Ferrel

Daniel Ferrell, 16, was last seen on Sept. 2 and located as of Sept. 10.

 Image Courtesy of the National Center for Mission & Exploited Children

FLOYD — Floyd County Sheriff’s Office updated the public last week on a case involving a missing 16-year-old Floyd resident, last seen Sept. 2, stating the teen was located as of Sept. 10.

A post on the FCSO Facebook page Sept. 3 asked residents to be on the lookout for Daniel Ferrell, whose vehicle was found in Bassett that morning.

The National Center for Mission & Exploited Children shared Ferrell’s identifying information throughout its network, and anyone with information was asked to call the FCSO.

The local sheriff’s department thanked the community for its assistance in this matter in the Sept. 10 update that noted Ferrell has been located.

