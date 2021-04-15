Volleyball Lady Buffs head to semifinals tonight

The Lady Buffs took the opening set 25-15, followed up with a 25-17 second set and completed the sweep with a 25-15 conclusion.

The win sent the team to Appomattox Wednesday for regional quarterfinal, which resulted in another win of 3-1. The Lady Buffs will play again tonight, April 15, in the Region 2C semifinals against Nelson County at 6 p.m. on the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School.