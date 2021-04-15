 Skip to main content
Volleyball Lady Buffs head to semifinals tonight
  • Updated
Olivia Hylton (left) and Jaycee Chaffin

Olivia Hylton (left) and Jaycee Chaffin double up for another point in Tuesday's win over the James River Knights in the Region 2C opening game. The Lady Buffs swept the Knights 3-0.

 Photo by Doug Thompson | For The Floyd Press

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes volleyball team swept the Regional 2C opening game in Floyd Tuesday, dominating the James River Knights 3-0.

The Lady Buffs took the opening set 25-15, followed up with a 25-17 second set and completed the sweep with a 25-15 conclusion.

The win sent the team to Appomattox Wednesday for regional quarterfinal, which resulted in another win of 3-1. The Lady Buffs will play again tonight, April 15, in the Region 2C semifinals against Nelson County at 6 p.m. on the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School.

Details and photos in next week’s issue.

