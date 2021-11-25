In-person studio tour returns this week

This coming weekend marks the return of the 16 Hands in-person fall studio tour where visitors are invited to artists’ studios across the county to learn about Floyd’s art scene and offerings.

For more than 20 years, 16 Hands has worked to broaden and deepen the relationship between makers and those who have grown to value well-crafted work, growing into a network of creative, technical and professional work.

Kicking off at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, the 2021 16 Hand Fall Studio Tour is a three-day event that includes the following artists:

Silvie Granatelli and Abby Reczek at 1145 Rock Church Road in Meadows of Dan

Wendy Wrenn Werstlein and Leanne Pizio at 227 Remington Road SE in Floyd

Seth Guzovsky and Andrea Denniston at 1405 Poor Farm Road in Floyd

Hona Leigh Knudsen and Josh Manning at 7164 Conner Road in Copper Hill

Josh Copus at 512 Fairview Church Road in Floyd

Organizers state Ellen Shankin, Brad Warstler and Donna Polseno will not be participating in this fall’s tour, and it will be the final studio tour for Josh Copus.

Open studio hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 26-27, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Find additional details and artist information at www.16hands.com.