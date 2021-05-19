Second chances issued, revoked in court

FLOYD — A Copper Hill man given multiple chances to keep a felony off his record by use of a first-offender diversion plan ran out of opportunities Tuesday and was convicted of schedule II drug possession, which could send him to prison for up to 10 years.

“Nobody has worked as hard as I have,” Ace Alexander Harvey told Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor in his hearing for an August 2018 drug infraction that led to a deferred disposition ruling on June 18, 2019.

Since that time, Harvey has faced seven “show cause” orders over more than two years because of multiple failings to perform community service or complete other tasks required by the program.

Judge Fleenor told Harvey he had run out of chances and faces sentencing later this year for the felony he could have avoided.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp told the court that others who have used the diversion program to help turn their lives around worked much harder than Harvey, who he said ignored what he needed to do in community service and other activities required to successfully take advantage of the chance to avoid the felony.

Harvey was one of two participants in the program who had to prove they deserved another chance in Tuesday’s hearings.